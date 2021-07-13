Morgan Stanley Trims WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $6.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.32 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.8% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 394,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

