Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $166.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

