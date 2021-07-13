MORPHOSE Hits 1-Day Volume of $342.00 (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $227,546.61 and approximately $342.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MORPHOSE has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00012916 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00159307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.90 or 1.00273163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00962910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MORPHOSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MORPHOSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

