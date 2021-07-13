Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.5% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

