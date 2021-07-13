Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.79. 5,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.