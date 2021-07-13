Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $150,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 63,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

