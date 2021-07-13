Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 811 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,114,521 shares of company stock valued at $255,264,956. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.74. 13,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

