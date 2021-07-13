Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 824 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,036. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

