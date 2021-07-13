Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc Acquires 210,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MCAFU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MCAFU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Holdings Iv Llc acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MCAFU stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,520. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

