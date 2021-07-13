MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,159,650.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $559.95. 221,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,666. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $563.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

