MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$68.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$25.88 and a 52-week high of C$68.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

