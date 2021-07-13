Multiplier (MXX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Multiplier has a market cap of $5.37 million and $13,822.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00112072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00158394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,187.22 or 1.00214977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.39 or 0.00964466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 100,713,341 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

