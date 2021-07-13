MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $439,909.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00883224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005434 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,793,695,026 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.