MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

