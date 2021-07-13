Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) CFO David Rudow Sells 2,500 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $156,425.00.

MYGN traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,206. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $34.02.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.