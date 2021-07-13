Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,208 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,127. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $641.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

