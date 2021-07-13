Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.41. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 14,720 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

