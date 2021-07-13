Needham & Company LLC Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $68.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.69.

ACCD stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85. Accolade has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 134.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

