Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to “Buy”

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Radware stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.96, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radware by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

