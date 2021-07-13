NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.48% of NeoGenomics worth $197,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 904.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

