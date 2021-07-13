New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $43.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NJR stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

