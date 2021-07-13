New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

