Nexo Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $888.37 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00883534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

