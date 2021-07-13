NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,076.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 92,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

