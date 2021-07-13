NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

NXGN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

