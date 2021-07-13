NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $13.36 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

