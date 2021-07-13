NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $9.86 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $311.57 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $316.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

