NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,269,663 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,269,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of New Residential Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.