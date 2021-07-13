NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $11.91 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 259,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.