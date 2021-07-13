NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Gentex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

