Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $2,070,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00.

NYSE GPRO traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,902. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

