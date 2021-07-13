Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.89. Nidec shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 110,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

