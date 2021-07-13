Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

