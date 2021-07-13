NMI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis Sells 23,157 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60.
Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82.
About NMI
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.