Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $969,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

