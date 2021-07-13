Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 118,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 311,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

ASND opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.81.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

