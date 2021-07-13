Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $122.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98.

