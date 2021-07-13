Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

