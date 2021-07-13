Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of NuVasive worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.