Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 278,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $533,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $660,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

