Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.