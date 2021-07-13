Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 400,376 CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFVU opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

