Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NDLS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $565.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

