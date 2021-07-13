Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atkore by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

