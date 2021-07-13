Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.