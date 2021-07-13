Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,271 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Patrick Industries worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 40.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.