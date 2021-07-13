North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,799.10

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,799.10 ($62.70) and last traded at GBX 4,721 ($61.68), with a volume of 947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,710 ($61.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £660.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,400.51.

In other news, insider Charles Wake bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

