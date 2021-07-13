Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,139 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.16 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.