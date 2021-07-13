Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of The GEO Group worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $877.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

