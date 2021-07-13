Northern Trust Corp Has $11.83 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

